Before Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal welcome their first baby, these baby shower pics are exactly what the fans wanted to see

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are all set to welcome their first child. The couple got married five years ago in 2012. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are all set to welcome their first child. The couple got married five years ago in 2012.

Karan Mehra might have quit from his role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai months back, but this television heartthrob has still kept himself in news. He was quick to enter the Bigg Boss 10 house after leaving the popular show. His sheer charm and soft spoken personality made him one of the most lovable contestants on the Salman Khan hosted show. And despite being evicted, he was happy to join his wife Nisha Rawal outside the house, as the two soon announced of expecting their first child. Just a few days back the parents-to-be had an adorable baby shower, which was attended by their close friends.

TV actors including Sakshi Gulati, Rohit Verma, and many others shared a variety of pictures on their Instagram profiles. In a subtle pink dress, with an ultra-cute baby bump, Nisha Rawal looked absolutely stunning and radiant. Her happiness,and her love for her hubby, Karan can clearly be seen in an endearing picture in which both the mommy and daddy are looking at each other, dreamily and pouting whilst wearing matching bee-tees. The picture has been posted with a loving caption, “” U + ME = WE ❤️ Baby Shower pix coming soon!!!!! Thanx to ma lovelies @rohitkverma @rajshri_sharma @sakshigulati10 @rujutashah who made it happen so beautifully 🤗 Couldn’t wear anything more apt than these cutie bee tees thanx to @thefarkosters”

Karan also shared a pic and wrote, “We already feel so blessed and excited for this new adventure that’s about to begin, looking forward to welcoming our little baby to the world. Thank you each and everyone for coming and making this day more special.”

Check out the pics from Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal’s baby shower here.

Karan and Nisha got married five years ago in 2012, and this is their first baby. Their euphoria can clearly be seen on both of their Instagram accounts. The baby is due in June, and like everybody else, their fans cannot wait for the baby to grace the next generation of the TV fraternity. While Karan shot to fame with Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai, Nisha is famous for playing the role of Saumya in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. They had also appeared together on Nach Baliye 5 in 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd