BBC mocumentary series The Office to get an Indian remake

The original British The Office was co-created by Ricky Gervais, who also starred in the series. The original British The Office was co-created by Ricky Gervais, who also starred in the series.

Indian fans of The Office rejoice! Iconic British mockumentary series is soon getting an Indian adaptation, BBC, the network on which the series was broadcast, said in a statement. The Office, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, is one of the most famous British comedy series, and also the most adapted in other countries. It starred Gervais himself, Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook and others.

The series featured copious amounts of trademark British humour, known for its subtlety and deadpan delivery. Its most famous adaptation was the US version of the same name. It was developed by Greg Daniels and starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski among others.

“The BBC’s popular mockumentary sitcom The Office is relocating to India, BBC Worldwide announced today at BBC Showcase – the world’s largest international television market hosted by a single distributor,” the statement read.

“Wernham Hogg becomes Wilkins Chawla, a paper company, as the hilarious format, sold to India’s Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment, follows Indian boss Jagdeep Chaddha and his hapless attempts to inspire and motivate a reluctant workforce. And the Slough trading estate of the home version becomes an industrial park on the far outskirts of Faridabad, a satellite town of New Delhi,” the statement continued.

Ricky Gervais, co-creator and actor in the original series, said: “I’m always excited and flattered to see remakes of my work, particularly as I’ve ended the David Brent saga now with Life On The Road. But when a country with a population of over a billion has a version I’m hoping for big ratings.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, quipped, “Applause is looking to create premium content for Indian viewers, and we have picked global successes such as The Office as we believe our audiences will love this series. After all, who hasn’t come across workmates like David Brent or Gareth at some point in their lives!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd