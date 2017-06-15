Batman star Adam West to be honoured with a ceremonial bat-signal in LA

Adam West, the Batman TV series star to get a real life bat-signal. Adam West, the Batman TV series star to get a real life bat-signal.

Veteran actor Adam West will be honoured with a ceremonial bat-signal by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. Garcetti and Beck will light up the iconic signal for the the star of the Batman TV series, who passed away at the age of 88 last Friday, at 200 N Spring Street downtown in an event that will start around 9 PM PT Thursday evening, reported Deadline. The signal will be projected via spotlight onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall.

The only good news for his fans is that West’s last project Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, an animated film set in the same universe as the original series where he has voiced the iconic character will be soon seen on screen. West apparently completed recording for the project before his death. Recently, rumours of him leading a wild life which was filled sex and alcohol were doing the rounds on the internet. He and Burt Ward, his co-star who played Robin, would have ‘quickies’ with women in between scenes and while in costume, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

West, who was at the pinnacle of pop culture after Batman debuted in January 1966, only to see his career fall victim to typecasting after the ABC show flamed out, died after a short battle with leukemia. On the big screen, West starred in The Young Philadelphians (1959), Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964) and contributed his velvety voice to the animated Redux Riding Hood (1997), which received an Oscar nomination for best short film.

