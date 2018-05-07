Baseer Ali on hosting On Roads with Roadies: Consider myself lucky to get associated with Roadies once again

Baseer Ali was the finalist of MTV Roadies Rising. Baseer Ali was the finalist of MTV Roadies Rising.

While many just reminisce their Roadies experience, one of the most popular contestants from last season, Baseer Ali got a chance to relive the journey. Baseer has been given the responsibility to host the reality series On Road with Roadies, that streams on Voot. Accompanied by Splitsvilla finalist Divya Agarwal, from what we’ve seen in the couple of episodes so far, the two seemed to have had a great time while shooting for the series.

Sharing that he feels lucky to get this opportunity, Baseer, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I was jumping with joy when I got to know I will be hosting it. Just to be around on the same set and people was a really exciting chance, and I really feel lucky about it. Also, I have always wanted to be a VJ for MTV and I am glad Voot saw it in me to hand over the responsibility. While the whole journey was great, it has also given hopes to my career as a VJ again.”

Baseer shared that every second, he wished that he could once again be on the show and perform those tasks. “Honestly, I think it was an amazing opportunity for the contestants to have us around. When we were in the show, there was no one, who we could talk or seek guidance. It was a treat for them to get a first hand experience from us,” he further shared.

Talking about his co-host Divya, the young boy from Hyderabad shared, “It was fun for me as I had someone to tease. We went exploring the place and trying out new food and since we both are different personalities, it was amazing to bond with her.”

After being a runner-up on Roadies Rising, Baseer participated and won Splitsvilla X. When asked how life has changed for him, he quipped, “It’s been a year and few months and so far it’s been really good. Apart from receiving so much love, I recently stood 17th in the Most Desirable list and that’s a great feat for me. It’s a beautiful feeling and it’s only the beginning, the storm is yet to come.”

All of just 22, the champ has found a fan following among the youth, who hail him as their icon. Stating that it’s a responsibility for him, Baseer said, “I absolutely realise my duty. I keep saying that even when no one is looking at you, you need to set up examples. Be presentable and responsible all the time. There are young minds looking up on me, and what I do today, can become a trend tomorrow. So I need to be careful of my decisions.”

Lastly, when we asked him if he is enjoying hosting or wants to move towards acting, Baseer smiled to share, “I think I am too young as of now. So when I am 25, and more masculine and prepared, I can think of acting, but for now, I am having a great time being a VJ.”

