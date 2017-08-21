Photos: Barun Sobti gets a surprise bash from his wife and makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Barun Sobti gets a surprise from the makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday. Barun Sobti gets a surprise from the makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

While Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti turned 33 today, and the makers of his upcoming film Tu Hai Mera Sunday surprised him by visiting the sets of his popular TV show a day prior to his birthday. Varun Shah, Milind Dhaimade and Barun Sobti’s wife were present to give him a surprise. Going by the pictures, Barun looks nothing less than surprised. Doesn’t he look happy as a clam cutting the cake with his loved ones?

Speaking about the same, Barun said, “It was a pleasant surprise to see my director Milind and producer Varun putting in so much efforts to celebrate my birthday all the way here on the sets of my show in such a heavy rain on Sunday. I never expected this could happen a day prior to my birthday. This celebration truly marks the essence of our film Tu Hai Mera Sunday.” The film will release on October 6.

The actor also said that he likes to celebrate his birthday in a relaxed manner with his family. “I like to keep my birthday very relaxed. I mostly spend it with my family and today (Monday) as well I am spending some quality time with my family. I am not working today and waiting to see if any surprise comes my way,” Barun said in a statement.

Have a look at the pictures from Barun Sobti’s birthday surprise.

Barun debuted on the small screen with Shraddha, after being persuaded by close friend and actor Karan Wahi. He also did a cameo in the popular soap Dill Mill Gayye. He then played the lead in Baat Humari Pakki Hai, which was much-appreciated by fans and critics. But what turned him into a sensation was his lead role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

