Barkha Bisht is not quitting Naamkarann, confirms channel sources

It has barely been few weeks that rumours of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s television directorial venture Naamkarann going off air died, and now the gossip mills are abuzz that its lead star Barkha Bisht is quitting the drama. Reportedly, Barkha is not happy with her current track and wants to bid goodbye to the show.

However, according to channel insiders, this report is far from the truth. “Barkha is going nowhere. These are just rumours. Also, Mahesh Bhatt wouldn’t let that happen. She is going to be with us,” a source from Star Plus told indianexpress.com.

Naamkarann is inspired by Bhatt’s acclaimed movie Zakhm, which was based on his own life. The show traces the story of a single mother and her relationship with her daughter as she raises her against the societal norms.

Naamkarann raises questions about a woman’s identity. Avni, a daughter of a Hindu father (Viraf Patel) and a Muslim mother (Barkha), fights hard against her grandmother, who refuses to accept her and her mother.

The source further added that the channel is happy with the way the show is faring on the TRP charts and it has no plans of taking off air. The rumours of the show closing the shop sparked in October, within a month of its premiere, and the reason was cited as low ratings.

Barkha, during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com had said, “You know in television it is more about quantity than quality. But Mr. Bhatt is somebody who’s trying to maintain the quality of television which we lack. His approach is very different.”

