Rajkummar Rao’s costume woes halts Dance Plus 3 shoots

Rajkummar Rao is definitely basking in the glory and appreciation that’s coming his way post the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor’s debut web series Bose Dead or Alive’s trailer was also launched yesterday, and it has already created a loud buzz. The actor, while on a promotional activity, recently faced some troube on the sets of Dance Plus 3 because of his outfit, which even resulted in halting the shoot for some time. Being the professional he is, Rajkummar immediately asked for a change to avoid any hindrance to the shoot.

Rajkummar, along with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon were all excited to be a part of Dance Plus 3. They rehearsed with the team, and planned a grand entry, dancing to the title track of their film. While their shot was being canned, the creatives felt that the shot did not look visually appealing because of Rajkummar’s costume. They immediately asked for a cut and decided to speak to Rajkummar on the issue.

Shared a source exclusively to indianexpress.com, “Rajkummar was wearing a mauve jacket and jeans, paired with tan coloured t-shirt and shoes. Though he did look good, the shade of his attire somehow was not matching to the stage’s setup. The shoot was brought to a halt and the actor was requested by the makers if he could change his clothes. Rajkummar, wanting to know the issue, went to the PCR himself and checked the footages. Once he understood the problem, he immediately asked for a new costume.”

See photos of Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon from the sets of Dance Plus 3

While all these caused a delay of about 30 minutes, Ayushmann and Kriti enjoyed some quality time with the judges. Ayushmann and Shakti Mohan, who are great friends, reminisced about their old times, while Kriti was seen having a conversation with Remo Dsouza. Once the new attire arrived, Rajkummar quickly changed and the trio got back to shooting the episode.

Dance Plus 3, that airs on Star Plus has Remo Dsouza as the judge, while Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh are mentors and Raghav Juyal plays the host.

