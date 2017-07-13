BARC India Ratings Week 27, 2017: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Kumkum Bhagya remain most watched shows

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Kumkum Bhagya are the most watched shows in the urban, and urban + rural market according to reports of BARC. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Kumkum Bhagya are the most watched shows in the urban, and urban + rural market according to reports of BARC.

Here’s a lowdown to how the channel and shows fared in week 27, 2017. While Star Plus and Zee TV do well in the urban market, Zee TV and Rishtey top charts in the urban + rural market. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Kumkum Bhagya were the most watched shows in the urban, and urban + rural market.

With Champion’s Trophy over, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s week 27 ratings the shows are back on track. As per ratings provided by BARC, Star Plus tops the urban market. Zee TV that was number three last week topples Colors and holds the second slot, pushing Colors to the third. Kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been getting Zee TV numbers along with Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya. The two shows maintain their position in the top.

SAB TV’s sitcom Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma continues to keep pace and is the number three show this week. Even after more than 2000 episodes and five years of run, the daily still manages to tickle the audience’s funny bones. The long-running Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi on Star Plus continues to entertain the audience and keeps its position safe.

Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta (Colors) loses its sheen and even after a massive opening, falls short of number this week. Instead, Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 3, judged by Remo Dsouza makes a grand opening, as it swiftly paves its way into the top shows in its first week.

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge rise as it climbs up the ladder up 10 places from last week. Colors riding on social cause places its bets on Rubina Dilaik-Vivan Dsena’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Udaan.

Coming to urban + rural market, Zee TV, Rishtey and Star Plus are the forerunners. Here too, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Kumkum Bhagya top the charts. The re-run of Naagin 2 starring Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra gets big numbers for Rishtey. The two episodes old Dance Plus 3 on Star Plus is already giving a tough fight and it would be interesting to see how it fares in the coming week.

Here is the full BARC listing for the 27th week this year.

Top 10 channels in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Star Plus 414740

Zee TV 373092

Colors 350513

Sony Sab 285439

Sony Entertainment Television 284060

Life OK 219447

Rishtey 158090

Sony Pal 154751

&TV146928

Zee Anmol 116694

Top 10 channels in urban+ rural market (In 000s impressions)

Zee TV 634718

Rishtey 608033

Star Plus 605936

Zee Anmol 562823

Sony Pal 546447

Colors 529163

Sony Sab 401749

Sony Entertainment Television 384075

Life OK 335229

Star Utsav 278670

Top 20 shows in urban market (In 000s impressions)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7989

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7152

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6056

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5496

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5419

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5392

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5006

Udaan (Colors) 4983

Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4727

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4614

Shani (Colors) 4577

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4303

Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4203

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4196

Chandrakanta (Colors) 4079

Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3971

Kasam (Colors) 3832

Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) 3555

Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3314

Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3261

Top shows in urban+ rural market (In 000s impressions)

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 12653

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 12209

Naagin – Season 2 (Rishtey)10287

Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 8509

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 8425

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 7839

The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 7460

Udaan (Colors) 7107

Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6955

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6945

Naamkarann (Naamkarann) 6875

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 6777

Chandrakanta (Colors) 6681

Shani (Colors) 6389

Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 6340

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 6251

Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 6121

Baalveer (Sony Pal) 6066

C I D (Sony Pal) 5893

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5762

