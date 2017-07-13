BARC India Ratings Week 27, 2017: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Kumkum Bhagya remain most watched shows

Here’s a lowdown to how the channel and shows fared in week 27, 2017. While Star Plus and Zee TV do well in the urban market, Zee TV and Rishtey top charts in the urban + rural market. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Kumkum Bhagya were the most watched shows in the urban, and urban + rural market.
With Champion’s Trophy over, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s week 27 ratings the shows are back on track. As per ratings provided by BARC, Star Plus tops the urban market. Zee TV that was number three last week topples Colors and holds the second slot, pushing Colors to the third. Kids singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been getting Zee TV numbers along with Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya. The two shows maintain their position in the top.
SAB TV’s sitcom Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma continues to keep pace and is the number three show this week. Even after more than 2000 episodes and five years of run, the daily still manages to tickle the audience’s funny bones. The long-running Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi on Star Plus continues to entertain the audience and keeps its position safe.
Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta (Colors) loses its sheen and even after a massive opening, falls short of number this week. Instead, Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 3, judged by Remo Dsouza makes a grand opening, as it swiftly paves its way into the top shows in its first week.
Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge rise as it climbs up the ladder up 10 places from last week. Colors riding on social cause places its bets on Rubina Dilaik-Vivan Dsena’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Udaan.
Coming to urban + rural market, Zee TV, Rishtey and Star Plus are the forerunners. Here too, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Kumkum Bhagya top the charts. The re-run of Naagin 2 starring Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra gets big numbers for Rishtey. The two episodes old Dance Plus 3 on Star Plus is already giving a tough fight and it would be interesting to see how it fares in the coming week.
Here is the full BARC listing for the 27th week this year.
Top 10 channels in urban market (In 000s impressions)
Star Plus 414740
Zee TV 373092
Colors 350513
Sony Sab 285439
Sony Entertainment Television 284060
Life OK 219447
Rishtey 158090
Sony Pal 154751
&TV146928
Zee Anmol 116694
Top 10 channels in urban+ rural market (In 000s impressions)
Zee TV 634718
Rishtey 608033
Star Plus 605936
Zee Anmol 562823
Sony Pal 546447
Colors 529163
Sony Sab 401749
Sony Entertainment Television 384075
Life OK 335229
Star Utsav 278670
Top 20 shows in urban market (In 000s impressions)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 7989
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 7152
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6056
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 5496
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 5419
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 5392
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5006
Udaan (Colors) 4983
Naamkarann (Star Plus) 4727
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 4614
Shani (Colors) 4577
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 4303
Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) 4203
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 4196
Chandrakanta (Colors) 4079
Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) 3971
Kasam (Colors) 3832
Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) 3555
Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) 3314
Piya Albela (Zee TV) 3261
Top shows in urban+ rural market (In 000s impressions)
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) 12653
Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 12209
Naagin – Season 2 (Rishtey)10287
Dance Plus 3 (Star Plus) 8509
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 8425
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 7839
The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) 7460
Udaan (Colors) 7107
Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol) 6955
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 6945
Naamkarann (Naamkarann) 6875
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus) 6777
Chandrakanta (Colors) 6681
Shani (Colors) 6389
Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol) 6340
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Pal) 6251
Ye Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) 6121
Baalveer (Sony Pal) 6066
C I D (Sony Pal) 5893
Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) 5762
