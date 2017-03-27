Bani J, Sapna Bhavnani kiss in a video and it is setting internet on fire. See pics

Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani has been sharing many pictures together in recent time. Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani has been sharing many pictures together in recent time.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bani Judge and Sapna Bhavnani shared a kiss in front of a beautiful backdrop. They captured the moment and shared it on social media, and what happened next? Well, it went viral. The picture has become the talk of the town ever since Sapna dropped it on her Instagram account. She captioned the Boomerang video as, “You are my Sunshine Bani.” Well, the celebrity tattoo artist has been vocal about being bisexual and Bani is said to be dating television actor Yuvraj Thakur, who shot to fame with a show on MTV India.

Since the past few days, Bani and Sapna have been sharing their camaraderie with the world. Bani posted some insightful pictures and quotes which have different stories to tell. There were also rumours that Bani has broken up with Yuvraj but the VJ has been quashing rumours every now and then. The backlash to her kissing picture with Sapna comes right after her session at the India Today Conclave where she opened up about body shaming, accepting one’s sexuality and a lot more.

A screen grab from Boomerang video dropped by Sapna Bhavnani. The video was on Instagram stories. A screen grab from Boomerang video dropped by Sapna Bhavnani. The video was on Instagram stories.

Bani spoke about how people are more concerned about judging a person by their looks rather than making an effort to know their stories. “Why can’t I look at you and say that you are beautiful and mean it, rather than thinking ‘yaar yeh sundar toh lag rahi hai but isne kuch toh karaya hoga.’ Can we get over this?” she said. At the same event, the reality show star spoke about being body shamed for being muscular too.

In an Instagram post, Sapna wrote, “Freedom and love go together. Love is not a reaction. If I love you because you love me, that is mere trade, a thing to be bought in the market; it is not love. To love is not to ask anything in return, not even to feel that you are giving something- and it is only such love that can know freedom.” The picture that she has shared is an intimate moment between the two girls, one of them, we can guess is Bani.

Bani and Sapna are two strong women who have always voiced their opinion against society’s loopholes. Bani has spoken about various things including slut-shaming and Sapna came out strongly about being molested.

