Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra rings in birthday with beau Puneesh Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are having a great time together post the wrap up of the reality show in January. Late on Friday night, the lovebirds rang in Bandgi’s birthday together at a discotheque and shared the photos of the party on their social media accounts. Puneesh gifted his ladylove a beautiful ring and Bandgi flaunted it on her Instagram story. Also, we saw Puneesh singing the birthday song for Bandgi and the duo looked head over heels in love with each other.

Bandgi and Puneesh met inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and fell in love. While their love story came under the scrutiny of the viewers of the reality TV show for being fake, the duo maintained that their love is true and is not for the cameras. The photos and videos of them hanging out together after the show held a proof of them dating each other in reality too.

Recently, rumours of them being thrown out of their house in Mumbai did the rounds. But Bandgi confirmed it to indianexpress.com that nothing of the sort happened and said, “I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it’s back. I don’t understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It’s complete rubbish. I don’t know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from.”

Though Bandgi didn’t manage to be among the top four finalists of the show, still she is the one who is creating more headlines than any other contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Her social media posts and her photos with Puneesh are all adding up to her popularity in the showbiz world. She is currently preparing for her Bollywood debut.

Bigg Boss 11 had Shilpa Shinde lifting the winner’s trophy and Hina Khan ended at the second place. Puneesh was among the top four finalists.

