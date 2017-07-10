Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Alka Kaushal and her mother sent to jail for two years for money laundering

TV actor Alka Kaushal has been sentenced to a two year imprisonment by a district court in Punjab. TV actor Alka Kaushal has been sentenced to a two year imprisonment by a district court in Punjab.

Alka Kaushal, a popular TV actor who was also seen as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Queen, has been sent to jail in a cheque bounce case. As per reports, Alka has been sentenced to a two year imprisonment by a district court in Punjab. She was a part of recent shows like Swaragini and Qubool Hai on TV, and has been mostly seen playing a negative role.

Alka Kaushal has been accused of not returning around Rs 50 lakh to an acquaintance. She has been blamed of money laundering and theft as her two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each bounced at the banks. Her mother theatre actor Vishwa Mohan Badola has also been sentenced to jail for two years along with Alka.

As per reports in Amar Ujala, “Advocate Sukhbir Singh said that Alka and her mother had borrowed 50 lakhs from an acquaintance, Avtar Singh. The money was borrowed with the promise of serial-making. When Avtar asked Alka to give back her money, he got 2 cheques of 25 lakhs each. But they got bounced. After that Avtar, filed a case against Alka and her mother in Malerkotla court.”

Previously too Alka was sentenced to jail for two years in 2015 which Kaushal had avoided by petioning the Sangrur Court. Now Sangrur’s district court upheld the order of Malerkortla court. Unfortunately, after two years, Sangrur’s district court decided to uphold the order of Malerkortla court.

