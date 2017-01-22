Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant going off air, to be replaced by comedy show Har Mard Ka Dard

Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant is getting replaced by a comedy show, Har Mard Ka Dard. Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant is getting replaced by a comedy show, Har Mard Ka Dard.

Another show has bitten the dust. Life Ok’s dramedy Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant, about a humanoid robot, is bidding goodbye to the small screen owing to dismal ratings. The show, starring Raqesh Bapat and Ridhima Pandit, will be pulled off next month. It will be replaced by a comedy show titled Har Mard Ka Dard.

Rumours about Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant going off air had been doing the rounds for past few months but the team kept denying it. In fact, last month, the show underwent a revamp, introducing new characters and taking a leap. This gave an impression to the fans that the show has a longer life. But due to a poor run at the ratings chart, the makers have finally decided to pull the plug on it.

“The show is undoubtedly popular but couldn’t fetch the desired TRPs. It hadn’t been performing well in terms of TRPs. It was revamped but that also didn’t work out. So, it was decided that it was best to end the show,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

Bahu Hamari_Rajnikant premiered last February. It originally starred Karan V Grover in the lead role of scientist Shaan Kant. The actor got replaced by Raqesh in October.

Har Mard Ka Dard revolves around a man who will get superpowers to understand a woman’s desires and wishes. Har Mard Ka Dard revolves around a man who will get superpowers to understand a woman’s desires and wishes.

Har Mard Ka Dard is being produced by Deeya Singh of DJ’s Creative Unit and directed by popular film and TV actor Parmeet Sethi. The actor last directed Star Plus’ remake of American sitcom Everybody Loves Raymonds, titled Sumit Sambhal Lega.

Watch | Har Mard Ka Dard Promo

Parmeet also stars in Har Mard Ka Dard, which revolves around a man who will get superpowers to understand a woman’s desires and wishes. Actors Faisal Rashid and Vaishali Thakkar are playing the lead characters. The show also stars Anita Kanwal, Paritosh Sand and RJ Mantra.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd