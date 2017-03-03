Varun Dhawan rips pants on Indian Idol 9, Alia Bhatt doubles up with laughter. See pics

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reached on the sets of Indian Idol 9 to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reached on the sets of Indian Idol 9 to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are all geared up for their upcoming release Badrinath Ki Dulhania on March 10. From moving from one city to another to going to various television reality shows and posting interesting social media posts, the actors are doing everything possible in the world to keep the buzz around their movie alive. But we never knew that Varun is so pumped up for the promotions that he will not mind getting his pants ripped too. Amazed with Varun’s enthusiasm? Well, we too are.

Recently, Varun and Alia visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol. The duo played the match-makers on the show as they quizzed the contestants about the qualities they wish to see in their partners. As there is only one female contestant on the show, Malvika Sundar, being a gentleman, Varun went on the stage to talk with the lady.

As Malvika told Varun that she wants her soulmate to be as romantic as Shah Rukh Khan and must know the Chennai’s traditional dance form, Kuttu, Varun took no time to get on the dance floor with Malvika to try the new dance form. The ever-zealous actor got too involved in the act that he got his pants ripped.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Indian Idol 9. See pics

Though it was an embarrassing situation for the Badlapur actor, still he didn’t stall the shooting of the show and went to a corner of the stage from where Karan Wahi, the host of the show carried him backstage in his lap. Talking to TOI, Karan said, “Well, I knew he tore his pant. So, either I could remove my blazer or do what I did. Removing my blazer was not possible as it was taped with the mike. So, when I went close to cover him, he jumped on me and I immediately took him out.”

But the story doesn’t end here. Varun returned on the stage in new pants and hung the torn pants around his necks. He even tried to auction it and on public demand threw it in the audience. We must say Varun is a smart man!

