Baahubali’s Devasena gets a TV adaptation in show Aarambh

If you can’t get enough of Baahubali’s gorgeous warrior princess Devasena, here’s a good news. The character, played by Anushka Shetty, which left fans mesmerised, is now getting its own small screen adaptation.

This was long known that Baahubali writer Vijeyandra Prasad was penning down a television show, and it has been now revealed that the mythology series, titled Aarambh, will have its female lead character similar to Devasena and will also bear the same name. It is being played by Tamil film actor Karthika Nair.

“Vijeyandra Prasad had this story about the fight between two empires and he wanted it to be on the small screen. That’s when Goldie Behl met him and this was how Aarambh happened. The main role played by Karthika is modelled on Devasena. Her character will be beautiful and strong as Devasena,” a source close to the show told indianexpress.com.

The show, to be aired on Star Plus, is being directed by Goldie. It reportedly went on air in January. Apparently, Prasad has made it clear that this will be his only TV show ever. Also, Karthika, who is making her Hindi show debut, came on board for Aarambh only for Prasad.

“Karthika is not interested in doing another Hindi show. She came only for Prasad,” the insider added. Karthika will be paired opposite Rajneesh Duggal, whose character Varun Dev is said to have similarities with Amarendra Baahubali, played by Prabhas.

“But the similarities stop here. The story of the show is totally different. It shouldn’t be confused as adaptation of Baahubali,” said the source. Aarambh also stars veteran actor Tanuja, who is making her TV debut and will be seen in the pivotal role of a priestess.

