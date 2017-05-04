Baahubali 2, get ready for Hindi TV series Baahubali

Baahubali in an all new avatar. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda announces TV series in Hindi. Baahubali in an all new avatar. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda announces TV series in Hindi.

After Baahubali: The Conclusion, the franchise grows as producer Shobu Yarlagadda recently announced that Baahubali will be made into a TV series. SS Rajamouli had earlier announced during the promotions for Baahubali 2 that they are thinking about TV series format. In fact, the team had stressed that this wouldn’t be like the usual TV soap, but something aired in the season format with about 10 to 15 episodes in each season.

Now, producer Shobu confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the TV series will be made in Hindi. He said, “Baahubali doesn’t belong to Andhra Pradesh anymore. It’s gone out to the world. We’ve decided to make the television series in Hindi, and then telecast it in different Indian languages. Why Hindi? Because it’s the national language and has maximum reach.”

The producer has not made any comment about the plot or the cast for this yet. The movie, which released on April 28 has been doing really well at the box office. It has, in fact, crossed the lifetime collection of its predecessor within the first week. The movie is also expected to be the first Indian movie to join the Rs 1,000 Cr club.

The fans can expect something grand along the lines of the American TV series, Game of Thrones. If the quality of visual effects remain the same for the tele-series as the film, it could break television TRP records too. There is no further confirmation as to when the series will be launched either. The makers are keeping details about the project close to their chest.

