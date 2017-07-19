Baaghi’s trailer brings out internet sensation Qandeel Baloch’s poignant story, watch video

Baaghi premieres on July 27. Baaghi premieres on July 27.

The much-anticipated trailer of Pakistani TV drama Baaghi, which is based on the life of Qandeel Baloch, is out. The show seems to be an interesting take on how Qandeel rose from being a small town girl to an internet sensation.

Qandeel Baloch was one of the top 10 most searched people in Pakistan and though there were many who condemned the nature and content of the videos that Baloch shared on social media platforms, there was no denying her popularity in the rather conservative country. Most of her videos – wherein more often than not the model would be in bed, would go viral.

Qandeel was murdered by her brother Waseem Azeem who claimed that ‘she was bringing disrepute to the family’s honour.’

Starting from Qandeel Baloch’s life as a village girl, the trailer traces the events that led to her moving to the city and starting a career as a model. The first half of the trailer shows how difficult her life was as she was not only mistreated by her family but also had an abusive relationship with her husband. Escaping from her struggles, she moved to the city and even changed her name from Fauzia Azeem to Qandeel Baloch to gain stardom.

The trailer also shows Qandeel participating in reality singing competition Pakistan Idol and presents some poignant scenes where she breaks down during the shoots. The trailer and previous teasers have set high expectations, and it seems like the serial will bring out Qandeel Baloch’s entire life story to the forefront.

The cast also includes Saba Qamar, Nina Kashif, Shazia Khan, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Khalid Malik, Sarmad Khoosat and Saba Faisal among others. It is being helmed by well-known TV director Farooq Rind and premieres on July 27.

