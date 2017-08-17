Ayushmann Khurrana did not get me work, rather helped me prepare for it: Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana reveals that his brother Ayushmann is very strict and even scolds him when he doesn’t sleep on time. Aparshakti Khurana reveals that his brother Ayushmann is very strict and even scolds him when he doesn’t sleep on time.

In a time when the same surname in showbiz raises eyebrows, here is Aparshakti Khurana trying his best to come out of the shadow of his big brother Ayushmann Khurrana and make a name for himself. After being an RJ for more than eight years, the young man has been part of many big films, playing supporting roles. After Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Aparshakti has bagged his first lead project, a web-series Ye Ke Hua Bro, that will also star Shamita Shetty, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit. When asked whether having family in the industry helped him, Aparshakti in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com said, “Of course it helps. Every one of us wants the best for our family and I don’t think there is any harm in it.”

Talking about how he steers away from talks of nepotism, Aparshakti said, “I had a completely different path. If I had to cash in on my brother’s success, I would have landed here after Vicky Donor released. But it was his idea that I stay back in Delhi and build a career for myself. He honestly told me that I was not ready for the industry and need to work on myself. He also suggested that I should have a career as a backup which I could rely on if things didn’t work out for me. Ayush bhaiya, rather than helping me with work helped me prepare myself and that I feel has worked for me. He has been there, done that and his experiences are the lessons which will take me ahead in life..”

Adding that Ayushmann is a typical big brother, he said, “He might not look like one but he is a very strict brother. He even gets angry at me if I don’t sleep on time.”

His web-series which will release tomorrow on Voot will see him play a Haryanvi character, who along with his friend, is on a hunt to find a girlfriend. “It is a super fun story and I had the craziest time shooting for it. I and Gaurav share a great bond both off and on screen. We are such foodies and we only spoke about cuisines and restaurants all day while filming. And with the girls joining in, we brought the house down with our antics. We have also formed a Whatsapp group and it is a riot out there,” he shared with a loud laugh.

Finally, when we asked him whether he is sticking to Haryanvi characters, having played one in Dangal also, Aparshakti replied, “They are completely different characters. In Dangal, the role was of a simpleton who wanted the best for his cousins and uncle, and here he is a quirky young man. It did strike my mind that people might think it is something similar, but trust me the way it has been written, they are both poles apart.”

Aparshakti will soon be seen hosting Om Shanti Om, the bhajan reality show on Star Bharat, that will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Shekhar Ravjiani, Kanika Kapoor and Baba Ramdev playing maha guru. The actor is currently also working on a film, which he refrained from speaking about.

