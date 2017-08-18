Photos: Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal get engaged

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal are planning to tie the knot in the next six months. Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal are planning to tie the knot in the next six months.

It’s raining weddings and engagements in tinseltown. And the latest couple to jump onto the bandwagon of commitment is Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal. The two have known each other for more than a decade now, but began dating only two years ago. After being steady ever since, the love birds have finally exchanged rings in a rather dreamy manner.

Both Ashmit and Maheck shared the same picture on their Instagram profiles, but with different and adorable captions. While Ashmit wrote, “She said YES!!! @maheckchahal #downonmyknee #engagement #ring #butwhichfinger #partnerforlife #bae #yesididit #aboutlastweek,” Maheck captioned it as, “He stole my heart, so I’m going to steal his last name. I said YES! @ashmitpatel ❤❤❤#engaged #love #isaidyes #marbella #happiness #ring #romance #suprise #ashma.”

Talking about the romantic engagement, Maheck in an excited tone told indianexpress.com, “It was a surprise for me and I was left speechless at the moment. We were holidaying and he was carrying the ring all this while secretly. He arranged for a romantic surprise and blew me away completely. It was a beautiful moment, and even though it’s yet to completely sink in, we both are enjoying the phase. From friends to girlfriend-boyfriend and now fiance, our relationship has grown and I am so proud of that.”

Though the couple is yet to fix up a marriage date, the actor said that it will happen soon. “We’ve met the families and everyone is super excited. We are yet to sit down and discuss on the dates but it will happen sometime in the next six months. We have been together for a long time but now we will be one, staying under the same roof. It is a bit scary but we both are excited about our bond to become much stronger. We both believe that marriages are for keeps and we will definitely make ours a wonderful one.”

When asked if she is flaunting the ring around, Maheck laughed out to state, “Of course! But on a serious note, we girls today do not like to wear such heavy jewellery all the time. Ashmit’s mom has been telling me that I have to wear it all the time now and I too want to keep it close. It’s a very happy time for both of us and also our families.”

Check out more pictures of Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal.

Ashmit (39) and Maheck (44) have known each other for over 12 years and used to meet as friends at common parties. They went gyming together, but eventually struck a connection. Ever since they became serious, they’ve always been vocal about their love for each other. The two actors were on a trip to Europe and their social media accounts are flooded with their vacation pictures. As per reports, Ashmit met Maheck’s parents in Norway to discuss marriage. And while he wanted to propose to her in Paris, he ended up popping the question at a restaurant in Spain.

Ashmit and Maheck have been former Bigg Boss contestants. While Ashmit was a part of the show in its fourth season, and was linked to Veena Malik, Maheck made it inside the house in its fifth season. The two began seeing each other after their Bigg Boss stints, and later participated together in Power Couple. While Maheck was last seen in TV show Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ashmit made an appearance in Salman Khan film Jai Ho.

