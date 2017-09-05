Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria’s Prithvi Vallabh will sweep you off your feet

Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria star in Sony’s Prithvi Vallabh. Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria star in Sony’s Prithvi Vallabh.

After the maha-success of Baahubali seems like television has also found a liking for picturesque projects with a war backdrop. Sony Entertainment Television has released the promo of its new offering – Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi. The historical-fiction show stars Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead roles. The actors look enchanting and convincing in their new avatar. Helmed by writer and creative guru Aniruddh Pathak, the show will talk about the life of the Rashtrakuta king, and the two-minute promo video will give you a hint of the grand scale production.

The first look promo of Prithvi Vallabh starts with a voiceover which has an uncanny resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice. Amid visuals of Prithvi Vallabh’s different moods, the voice tells the audience that all great kings become history but Prithvi Vallabh became a thought and still runs in India’s bloodstream.

From happy times in his kingdom to gory war sequences and some extraordinary breathtaking visuals of nature, the narration further informs us of the greatness of the king. Be it building a united world, spreading peace or promoting art and culture, the promo defined how the king was and will remain important in India’s history. The glorious tale of the braveheart ruler of Malwa surely looks enticing.

Have a look at Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi’s promo:

The costumes and look of the actors seem well researched. While Ashish looks hot flaunting his long mane and bulging biceps, Sonarika fits the bill of warrior princess Mrinal. Her beauty and perfect figure further complement her attire, and she showcases a fiery personality, unlike her real life bubbly nature.

Ashish has become a pro in the genre after playing leads in Chandragupta Maurya and Siya Ke Ram. As for Sonarika, who played Parvati in Mahadev, she will be coming back to the small screen after a four-year hiatus. A mix of history and fantasy, the series will showcase their love story amid war and ambition.

A finite series of 40-episodes, Prithvi Vallabh will fall under the bracket of Sony Originals. The channel has introduced the brand wherein they will produce original short series that has been ideated by its own team. The channel plans to make rich content based shows under the same with high scale production value. Prithvi Vallabh will launch sometime next month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd