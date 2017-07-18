Asha Negi to play Parvati in the second stint of Mohit Raina starrer Devon Ke Dev Mahadev?

This would be Asha Negi’s first mythological show. Mohit Raina has previously played Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. This would be Asha Negi’s first mythological show. Mohit Raina has previously played Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

The news about Devon Ke Dev Mahadev coming back to TV has spread an air of excitement around. With Mohit Raina said to repeat his act as Lord Shiva, the curiosity about who will step into Sonarika Bhadoria/Mouni Roy’s shoes has been giving fans sleepless nights. As per sources, Asha Negi is being considered to play the holier-than-thou character of Parvati in the Life OK daily.

The strong buzz currently in the industry insiders is that Asha is in talks to play the strong role of Parvati in the new season of Mahadev. The mythological show which broke all records in terms of numbers and fan following is said to get back on TV. It will be once again helmed by the creative mind Nikkhil Sinha under his banner Triangle Films. Launched in 2011, it had a healthy run of 820 episodes, before it wrapped up in December 2014 leaving fans disheartened.

Though Mohit has maintained that he hasn’t been approached, sources shared that the actor is indeed in talks to don the role of the strong powerful deity. As per sources, “Barkha Bisht and Asha Negi has been considered for the role but it seems Asha will win the race with the channel and makers keen on finalising her.” If Asha indeed gets confirmed, it would be her first stint in the mythological space. The actor who appeared in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Sapne Se Bharo Naina, before becoming a worldwide sensation with Pavitra Rishta.

Her on-screen pairing with Rithvik Dhanjani got fans swooning over, and some of the love did rub off in their personal life too. Rithvik and Asha who have been dating for around six years also won Nach Baliye together in 2013. Rithvik will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, while Asha last appeared in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyan.

Asha was yet to respond to our queries till the time the story was put to bed.

