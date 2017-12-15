Asha Negi on wedding plans with Rithvik Dhanjani: We are too young to get married

Asha Negi has found a soulmate in Rithvik Dhanjani. Asha Negi has found a soulmate in Rithvik Dhanjani.

Young pahadi girl Asha Negi is truly a star in her own right. Being an outsider, she has established herself as one of the most popular television actors today. The world does not just adore Asha for her acting skills but also her affable personality. While she made her mark in the industry playing the lead in Pavitra Rishta, she also found a soulmate in Rithvik Dhanjani. Although the two have been in a relationship for about half a decade, we are yet to hear wedding bells from their side. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Asha said, “Not anytime soon as we feel we are too young to get married. It’s just that since we are dating for a long time people feel we should take the plunge but we want to our time and will only get married when we are ready for it.”

In a time when the industry is seeing a spree of breakups and divorces, here is one couple who continues to stick together. When asked about the same, Asha said, “Our relationship is really very strong and nothing can distract us from each other. Even when we are away for work, we are connected and I really think that nothing can become a hindrance in our bond.”

Asha further added that it wasn’t an easy ride as she quipped, “Like any partners we work towards building a stronger relationship and trust me it’s not a piece of cake. Like every couple, we have had our share of problems and fights but we have solved them together. I think that’s the beauty of relationships.”

While she continues to make head turns with her performance in Entertaiment Ki Raat, it’s been long since we saw her do a daily. Replying to our queries on her comeback, the actor said, “To tell you honestly, I am not finding the kind of work I want to do. After doing some fabulous shows, I don’t want to do similar kind of work and so waiting for something good to come my way. As soon as I get the perfect role, I would be more than happy to get back to the fiction world but for now it’s time for Entertainment Ki Raat.”

Sharing about her experience with the comedy series, Asha added, “It’s amazing and even though Karan (Wahi) keeps on pulling my leg, he and Ravi (Dubey) are always there to help me. My partner Ravi is so hardworking and always supporting me along with the entire team.”

When we asked if Rithvik will ever make an appearance, she laughed saying, “Oh I hope that happens. Uske to kapde fatt jayenge (We will strip him off by our jokes).”

