As Kapil Sharma slips on TRP charts, Sunil Grover all set to start his own show?

As Kapil Sharma witnessed yet another rating dip of his show, here is another bad news for him. It seems the comedian is not getting back the heart and soul of his show, Sunil Grover, and this time it seems final. Also, you may never see Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra on The Kapil Sharma Show again as they too have finally made up their mind to part ways from Kapil, according to a ToI report. But where are they headed to? Well, it will be Sunil Grover’s show but not with his name in the title as the actor-comedian is not comfortable with the idea of putting the name of a single artist in the title, says the report. Channel Sony has however denied these claims.

Sunil Grover is apparently returning to the small screen with his show which may go on air from June this year. Also, the report suggests that the makers of Sunil’s show have put forth the proposal of their show to Sony Entertainment channel but the deal hasn’t been inked yet since other channels are also offering the team to bring the show to their channel. But with the current ratings of The Kapil Sharma show and its lost position in Top 10 TV shows, the channel might agree on airing Sunil’s show on Sony.

In fact, according to this week’s BARC India data, The Kapil Sharma Show has garnered 4.4 million impressions, down from last week’s 4.6 million impressions. The show which has averaged between 5.5-6.5 million views ever since it premiered has seen a drastic drop since the fight between Kapil and Sunil. It has also lost its numero uno position on the charts.

Now, Kapil’s show which is constantly slipping down in the TRP charts might lose its charm further since Sunil’s show too will be a celebrity-based show. We wonder who will the celebrities choose — Sunil or Kapil? From the day the infamous mid-air tiff came into light, the television industry and fans have been divided between Team Kapil and Team Sunil.

But it looks like the actor-comedian Sunil Grover is no longer hurt and has let go off his hard feelings for Kapil since he praised his contemporary in Dubai where he did a live gig. According to the report, Sunil told a leading national daily of Dubai that Kapil is a great comedian.

Kapil recently shot for the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show sans Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. Apparently, it was after completing 200 episodes of Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors that the show witnessed the huge fall in its TRP and now it seems like history is repeating itself.

First Published on: April 21, 2017 6:19 pm

