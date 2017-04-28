As Kapil Sharma Show’s TRP halve, buzz of Sunil Grover’s show get stronger

A weak lineup of celebrity guests, old repeated jokes, and Kapil Sharma’s dull face — all have led to a drastic fall of The Kapil Sharma Show in terms of TRPs. A weak lineup of celebrity guests, old repeated jokes, and Kapil Sharma’s dull face — all have led to a drastic fall of The Kapil Sharma Show in terms of TRPs.

The reports of The Kapil Sharma Show shutting down and being replaced by Salman Khan’s show, Dus Ka Dum, or by Sunil Grover’s show might be false but the constantly dipping ratings are definitely pushing it towards doomsday. Not only his own team members but also the celebrities have started giving Kapil’s show a miss which was once the biggest platform for them to promote their new projects. A weak lineup of celebrity guests, old repeated jokes, and Kapil’s dull face — all have led to a drastic fall of the show in terms of TRPs.

According to the recent report of BARC India, Kapil Sharma’s show has dropped from the height of 7 million impressions to just 3.9 million impressions in a short span of one month. There was a time when Kapil’s show ruled not only the hearts of many but was also the king of television shows. It was the one which refused to leave its position from the first three spots. But now its place has been taken over by other reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum to return, but won’t replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Despite celebrating the completion of its 100 episodes last week, the show failed to attract people to their television screens. All of this because of a feud between the stars of the show, Kapil and Sunil, which got blown out of the proportion after Kapil hurled a shoe at Sunil and finally Sunil left the show to never return.

Now, with this major dip, we await the decision of Sony Entertainment channel on continuing with Kapil’s show. Until now the channel has maintained that it is in no mood to let go of The Kapil Sharma Show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:15 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd