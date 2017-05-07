As Kapil Sharma’s show faces low ratings, it’s not Sunil Grover but arch-rival Krushna Abhishek who is his new threat

Krushna Abhishek’s show will harm Kapil Sharma show? Krushna Abhishek’s show will harm Kapil Sharma show?

The Kapil Sharma Show is touching new lows with every passing week. But it seems its difficulties have just begun as host Kapil Sharma’s arch-rival Krushna Abhishek is coming back with a new show, and at the same time slot.

Krushna, who was last seen in Comedy Nights Bachao, will be hosting Colors’ new reality show India Banega Manch. The show, which is an Indian version of Israeli show Win the Crowd, will premiere on May 7, at the same time when The Kapil Sharma Show is aired.

Krushna’s last show was much in news because of its terrible TRPs and celebrities staging a walk-out for being insulted. Comedy Nights Bachao surely did not have a positive ending. And the first one to reap benefits from its fall was his rival Kapil. Now, it seems the tables have turned.

On the show, Krushna was always seen taking a jibe at Kapil but later, he minced his words for the actor-comedian. Talking about Kapil at a recent event, Krushna told The Times of India, “I have no personal problem with Kapil. The rivalry is between channels and shows. I and Kapil are good friends. If given the chance, I would like to work with Kapil again.”

Ever since Kapil’s feud with Sunil Grover came on the front, the actor has been facing a lot of criticism from his fans. Sunil, on the other hand, has not announced any new project ever since he parted ways from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, buzz is strong that the actor has collaborated with a leading channel for his own show.

