As Bigg Boss 11 auditions begin, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi share a special message. Watch video

Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set for its next season. The show opened its doors for commoners last year and one among them, Manveer Gurjar, went on to win Bigg Boss 10. Will Bigg Boss 11 be about the clash of celebs and commoners as well? The two front-runners among commoners, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi, from Bigg Boss 10 are making sure that the next season is all about the masses too.

Manveer and Manu Punjabi shared a video where they can be seen dancing. The two best friends also have a message for all commoners who wish to be a part of the Salman Khan show, and wish to come out as the winner. The video caption posted by Manveer reads, “a friend in need is a friend indeed… बने चाहे दुश्मन ज़माना हमारा सलामत रहे दोस्ताना हमारा (Gunday) with @manupunjabim3 & @imanveergurjar … Manu 👍🏼What a journey!! We entered We lived We Ruled We Conquered and We Won. Commoners won the heart and won the show. All the best for upcoming Commoners in Bigg Boss 11. Video dekho ! Jub hum 2 Commoners ka Naam Kar Sakte Hai to Aap Log bhi Kar Sakte ho.. Best of luck Indiawalo for BiggBoss 11.”

Manveer and Manu have large fan followings. Manu too shared the video and wrote, “Love u guy’s.. best of luck india walo..Bb11#.”

Watch Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi video before Bigg Boss 11 auditions:

The viewers are all excited about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss after the Colors CEO Raj Nayak confirmed the show’s new installment and the return of the Tubelight actor as host. This will be the eighth time that Salman will be hosting Bigg Boss.

Like the previous edition, Bigg Boss 11 will also have commoners as participants. It is, however, not certain whether common people will form the entire list of contestants or celebrities will be present too. Nayak, in an interview with indianexpress.com earlier this year, had said that he would love to have an all-commoner Bigg Boss. He has invited interested people to send their entries through a teaser video of the new season. Bigg Boss 10 went down as one of the most controversial seasons of the reality show till date. It was the commoners who grabbed more eyeballs than their celebrity counterparts.

