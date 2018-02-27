Arshi Khan reunites with her Shilpa ‘Maa’, shares lovely clicks from their dinner date

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan meet for dinner. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan meet for dinner.

Television’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan might wrap up in January every year, but the buzz around it and its contestants continues throughout the year. This season, television actor Shilpa Shinde lifted the winner’s trophy and leaving behind popular contestants like Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Her bitter equation with commoners Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani became the talk of the town and many of her fans even raised fingers at them for being insensitive and rude towards her. But Arshi remained unaffected by it all and we saw how their animosity continued even after the finale.

However, with the latest posts on Arshi’s Instagram account, it seems she has decided to bury the hatchet and get back to being friends with her Shilpa “Ma”. Arshi shared two clicks from her dinner date with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame where the duo is seen sharing a good laughter. In another click, Arshi is giving a peck on Shilpa’s cheeks while the actor is all smiles. Also present at the dinner was Shilpa’s brother Ashutosh.

The war of words between Arshi and Shilpa began outside the Bigg Boss house when she commented on Shilpa’s wedding plans. Arshi told the media that Shilpa has no plans of getting married. Reacting to Arshi’s comments, Shilpa called her a liar and asked her to stop using her name for publicity. Their rivalry dates back to the Bigg Boss 11 days when Arshi accused Shilpa of playing the victim card.

Post their stint on the television reality show, both Shilpa and Arshi have got active on social media keeping their fans updated with their whereabouts. The duo might be seen on the television again, soon.

