Arjun Kapoor steps down as Khatron Ke Khiladi host. Rohit Shetty to return?

Owing to the release of two films in coming months, Arjun Kapoor has decided to step down as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Owing to the release of two films in coming months, Arjun Kapoor has decided to step down as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Arjun Kapoor turned towards television last year, debuting as the host for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season seven, when he was going through a lull in his acting career. But now with a couple of interesting projects in his kitty, the actor is giving a miss to the upcoming season of the celebrity reality show.

The upcoming eighth season of the adventure show will have a new host. Confirming the news, Arjun’s spokesperson said in a statement, “This year he won’t be able to host the show for the second time as his hands are full with three films. Arjun will be shooting and promoting his two films – Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, back-to-back and he has another new film to be announced soon. Although, he shares a fantastic relationship with Colors he won’t have adequate time this year to dedicate to the new season. Arjun had conveyed this to the channel well I advance so that they can find a suitable replacement of the host.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

There are reports that filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return as the host. The director was a part of the series for two seasons before Arjun took over. Rohit is yet to speak on the reports.

Also read Arjun Kapoor shares an awkward moment with Alia Bhatt, see pic

Meanwhile, Arjun has already started promoting Half Girlfriend on social media along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The film is the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name, and is set to release on May 19. Mubarakan, which also stars Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz, is being directed by Anees Bazmee. It will arrive in theatres on July 28.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd