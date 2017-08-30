Aparshakti Khurana relates to his character in the new web series Yo Ke Hua Bro

Aparshakti Khurana’s web series Yo Ke Hua Bro narrates the story of two boys, who don’t have girlfriends during their college life. Aparshakti Khurana’s web series Yo Ke Hua Bro narrates the story of two boys, who don’t have girlfriends during their college life.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who can currently be seen in new web series Yo Ke Hua Bro, says he is an extrovert in real life. Aparshakti became famous with his role of Omkar in Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” where he was seen as a shy and introvert person. However, he has surprised his fans with his role in “Yo Ke Hua Bro”, which also features Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit, Sumeet Vyas and Shamita Shetty.

“In real life, I am an extrovert. Hence, it was easy for me to relate to the character (in ‘Yo Ke Hua Bro’). Comparatively playing Omkar in ‘Dangal’ was challenging as that character was of an introvert,” Aparshakti said in a statement.

“Yo Ke Hua Bro” narrates the story of two boys, who don’t have girlfriends during their college life. In the series, Aparshakti had to get intimate with Gaurav in a few scenes.

Aparshakti Khurana trying his best to come out of the shadow of his big brother Ayushmann Khurrana and make a name for himself. After being an RJ for more than eight years, the young man has been part of many big films, playing supporting roles. After Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Aparshakti has bagged his first lead project, a web-series Ye Ke Hua Bro, that will also star Shamita Shetty, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit.

Talking about how he steers away from talks of nepotism, Aparshakti earlier said, “I had a completely different path. If I had to cash in on my brother’s success, I would have landed here after Vicky Donor released. But it was his idea that I stay back in Delhi and build a career for myself. He honestly told me that I was not ready for the industry and need to work on myself. He also suggested that I should have a career as a backup which I could rely on if things didn’t work out for me. Ayush bhaiya, rather than helping me with work helped me prepare myself and that I feel has worked for me. He has been there, done that and his experiences are the lessons which will take me ahead in life..”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App