Anusha Dandekar slut shamed, beau Karan Kundra gives a befitting reply to trolls, see photo

Karan Kundra takes a stand against slut shaming. The actor supported his lady love Anusha Dandekar after she got trolled for posting a picture on her social media account. Karan Kundra takes a stand against slut shaming. The actor supported his lady love Anusha Dandekar after she got trolled for posting a picture on her social media account.

Television and Bollywood actors are the favourite targets for those who get sadistic fun out of trolling others. Female actors are their favourite targets with many ‘educating’ them about how they should dress up while others handing out lectures on morality. Bollywood actor Disha Patani, singer Monali Thakur, and TV actor Nia Sharma are a few who have been the latest victims of slut shaming on social media. Joining them is television host Anusha Dandekar.

Love School 2 host Anusha recently shared her monochrome picture of her and wrote a strong message along with it. “My body, my choice, my life, my karma… Free yourself from people’s judgement, feel liberated, live with a kind heart & love yourself, or change till you do… For when you truly love yourself, you can truly love someone other than you… Anusha❤️ Thankyou @kkundrra for giving me the confidence to post this…,” wrote Anusha. As soon as the picture reached her many followers on Instagram, hate messages started flowing in.

Karan Kundra who has been in news lately for being madly and deeply in love with Anusha came out to shun the haters and support his lady love. Replying to a comment, Karan wrote, “Girls should have the freedom of wearing what they want where they want whatever time of the day… instead of changing people’s mentality in our society you are telling a girl to curb how she should live.. this is the hypocrisy of your society and you should be ashamed of yourself!! Agar kisi aadmi ki niyat kharaab hai na.. Toh woh bhurke mein bhi wohi dekhega jo usse dekhna hai! It’s women like you who support men who call women sexy dolls so next time don’t come and tell my girlfriend what she should do and not do go teach your father, your brothers and your friends how to respect a woman… and once again shame on a woman like you!”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao also supported Anusha as she commented, “The world is in constant conspiracy against the Brave (@vjanusha ). It’s the age old struggle; the roar of the crowd on one side, and the voice of Your conscience on the other- Douglas MacArthur … So keep listening to your conscience because it’s telling you whats right! The world only accepts what doesn’t threaten its peaceful sleepy state. You, however, my dear, are a “kindred spirit” all set to awake the sleeping and the dead to a life worth living!!”

Karan and Anusha are the one television couple who never kept their relationship under wraps. The duo is a regular on social media and keeps expressing their heartfelt feelings for each other through their lovey-dovey posts. But their love has not been received well by Karan’s fans who earlier dated his Kitni Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra. Talking about it Anusha told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview, “I mean we have so many haters. Karan had a previous relationship and because his fans saw them in a relationship on TV, they were hell bent that this has to be it. The audience could relate so much to him and his co-star’s character that they thought they knew them personally.”

