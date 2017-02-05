Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra’s LA vacation is oozing romance. See pics

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar appeared on MTV’s reality show, Love School season 2. Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar appeared on MTV’s reality show, Love School season 2.

Celebrity couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are quite open about their relationship. The actors are head over heels for each other and nothing else is a bigger testimony to their blossoming romance than the pictures they often share on their social media accounts. Recently, the two were on a vacation to Los Angeles, and kept their fans updated about their whereabouts through several posts. And we just can’t help but say go awe seeing their compatibility.

In one of the recent pictures shared by Anusha, the VJ has tagged boyfriend Karan as her ‘superman.’ She wrote, “When Superman lifts you up… In all kinds of ways.” One of those rare celebrity couple which accept their relationship, Karan and Anusha have been setting a trend of embracing the reality, fearlessly.

The duo appeared together on MTV’s reality show titled Love School Season 2, turning heads for their on-screen romance, which could better be called total PDA!

Talking about the experience of working with her beau in Love School Season 2, Anusha in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com said, “Karan and I, we had such a great time during Love School shoot. We have got to know each other like never before. We didn’t realise we don’t know so many things about each other. At times, When we used to give advice to others, we used to tell ourselves to implement the same thing. He is a very good guy. He is calm in my storm. If I am getting really worked up, Karan calms me down and vice versa. It was a really nice experience.”

She spoke about how she loves her ‘me time,’ but Karan makes her feel special in every manner. “I like being alone but with Karan, I don’t feel like he is coming on my way, even if he is 24/7 around me. So, that is the sign of a healthy relationship. We give each other space even if we are together. I don’t want a single day off from him.”

