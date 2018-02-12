Anupam Kher to play the role of Dr Anil Kapoor in American medical drama Bellevue

American medical drama Bellevue is written by David Schulner. American medical drama Bellevue is written by David Schulner.

Indian actor Anupam Kher has joined the team of American medical drama Bellevue. Anupam, who has starred in The Big Sick and Silver Linings Playbook, will be reuniting with his Sense8 co-star Freema Agyeman for the show, said a statement.

“I’m excited to be part of this project. Bellevue’is anticipated as the next big thing in international television,” Anupam said. “As an actor it helps me widen my horizons and also gives me a opportunity to be a part of world class talent. Looking forward to the shoot,” he added.

According to deadline.com, the show is written by David Schulner. The Bellevue drama is produced by Eric Manheimer, MD, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital which inspired the series.

The character-driven medical drama follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritising patient care.

Anupam will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Anil Kapoor, one of the oldest doctors at the hospital in the upcoming NBC series. He believes the hospital needs to change but does not feel he needs to change his ways.

Anupam Kher has featured in around thirteen Hollywood films. His latest Hollywood outing The Big Sick has also bagged a nomination at the Oscars this year. He recently returned India after a long trip to Los Angeles and also shared a video message on his Instagram handle. Anupam wrote, “On my way back to my India 🇮🇳 . Thank you LA for your love, warmth and generosity. Had great creative and productive meetings. And shoot too.:) #SinghInTheRain #TheViceroy #IndianTemple #CorasBreakfast”.

