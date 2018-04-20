Anupam Kher joins the cast of BBC One series Mrs Wilson

Anupam Kher was recently nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the BAFTA TV Awards 2018. Anupam Kher was recently nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the BAFTA TV Awards 2018.

Taking his foreign endeavours a step further, Anupam Kher has joined the cast of BBC One’s drama Mrs Wilson. The period drama is inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson. However, the details of the character to be played by Kher, who has been a part of international projects such as Silver Linings Playbook (2013), The Big Sick (2018) and Sense 8, have not been revealed as of yet.

Anupam Kher was recently nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the BAFTA TV Awards 2018 for his role in another BBC series The Boy with The Topknot. “Mrs Wilson is set in a very interesting background and follows a gripping storyline which had me hooked as I read it. Not to mention, it is great to be part of such a talented star-cast ensemble. I look forward to shooting next month,” Kher said about the project.

Alison’s real-life granddaughter, actor Ruth Wilson will play her in the series which is set between 1940s and 1960s London. The series follows Alison Wilson (Ruth Wilson), who thinks she is happily married until her husband dies and a woman turns up on her doorstep claiming that she is the real Mrs Wilson.

Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage – and Alec’s love for her – but is instead led into a world of disturbing secrets. Game of Thrones star Iain Glen will play Wilson’s husband Alec in the series.

The cast also features actors Keeley Hawes and Fiona Shaw.

The three-part drama will be directed by Richard Laxton from a script by Anna Symon. The production on the series started on April 16 in Northern Ireland and London. Anupam Kher has also appeared in a couple of Indo-British projects by English film director Gurinder Chadha like Bride and Prejudice (that starred Aishwarya Rai) and Bend It Like Beckham.

