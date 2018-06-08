Anthony Bourdain passes away: A look at the TV host’s best shows

The celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was 61. The celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was 61.

Author, celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead today in his Paris hotel room. He was 61. Bourdain came to prominence after his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly was published in 2000. But it was only when he began to host cuisine and travelling shows that he became a household name.

Here is a look at the best TV shows of Bourdain, known for his French and eclectic styles of cooking.

A Cook’s Tour: After the critical acclaim and financial success of Anthony Bourdain’s book Kitchen Confidential, Food Network offered Bourdain to host his own show, A Cook’s Tour. It had 35 episodes. This was the show that exposed Anthony Bourdain to a huge audience who loved his engaging and jocular style of anchoring and hosting.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Anthony Bourdain’s next project was with Travel Channel’s No Reservations. It was a travel and food show. He travelled all over the world and enjoyed the local cuisine and culture. The format was similar to A Cook’s Tour. The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming twice.

The Layover: No Reservations’ success led to Travel Channel ordering another Anthony Bourdain show The Layover. The format was intriguing and was based on what could a traveller do in 24 to 48 hours in a particular city. The episodes began with a countdown that continued until the end.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: CNN’s Parts Unknown, whose season 11 is currently on air, has been the biggest success in Anthony Bourdain’s career. As the name indicates, the show is based on discovering lesser known places and their cultures and cuisine. The show, which premiered in 2013, was a runaway success.

