Ankita Lokhande is enjoying her ‘unexpected friendship’ with Kushal Tandon and their hot photos, videos are a proof

Ankita Lokhande, and her relationship status has left the gossip mills working ever since she parted ways with her long-time boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Her makeover pics post her break-up also hogged as much limelight as her rumoured affair with television hottie Kushal Tandon. In short, everything Ankita does (or does not) makes news. While both Ankita and Kushal have so far denied of any such romantic association, their recent posts might make some noise forcing many to reconsider the rumours around these two.

Both Kushal and Ankita’s latest Instagram posts on their respective accounts show their special ‘friendship’. It is worth taking note that the two shared pictures almost at the same time. Ankita wrote with the image, “Unexpected friendships are the best ones .😊” Kushal, on his part captioned the pic as, “@lokhandeankita dance is the joy of existence.✨”

We remember, how last year, Kushal Tandon had slammed all rumours of dating Ankita Lokhande on his Twitter page. He had then posted, “A write-up just based on a picture? guess u guys not paying well to ur so called reliable sources :-)anky1912 r v.” He also wrote, “Website is done! False . A website is never “done”.. One picture with an opposite sex,n they r “dating.”

See the recent photos shared by Ankita Lokhande and Kushal Tandon

Don’t they look hot together?

Though we aren’t claiming that these two are a couple but the images surely prove that they share a rather cute friendship and look quite comfortable in each other’s company. Kushal and Ankita’s fans have also shared some of their Snapchat videos.

See a few more photos and video of Ankita Lokhande and Kushal Tandon here:

Can I take Kushal place just for some mins ? 😑✋🏻

.@anky1912 @KushalT2803 pic.twitter.com/xWOTwIDNxh — Ankita Lokhande Team (@ankita_slays) May 27, 2017

He is too close to my anky… and the jealousy began 😑 pic.twitter.com/SpZOcXU068 — Ankita Lokhande Team (@ankita_slays) May 27, 2017

These pictures prove that both Ankita and Kushal surely had a lot of fun together. On the work front, Kushal is winning hearts with his performance in Sony TV’s Beyhadh, alongside Jennifer Winget.

