Anita Hassnandani adorable birthday wish for husband Rohit Reddy needs to be watched, see video

She might play a vamp on-screen who leaves no chance to make her husband’s life miserable, but off-screen Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassnandani aka Shagun is an overtly romantic wife. As her husband, Rohit Reddy — a businessman from Goa — celebrated his birthday on March 22, Anita made an adorable and a delightful video for him. Posting the video on her Instagram account, Anita wrote, “My Jaan! My Lifeline! Happy Birthday my love! I am the luckiest woman on 🌏. I LOVE YOU.”

Anita would have missed celebrating Rohit’s birthday as the actor is currently in Indonesia with the team of her show, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. But the lovely husband that he is, Rohit himself flew to the foreign land to be with his wife on the special day.

See Anita Hassanandani’s post here:

Anita later thanked him for the sweet gesture by writing a long message for him on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you for coming! It was your birthday I should’ve left everything n come to you instead you left everything and came to me❤ Thanks for always supporting me. You are my strength! You make me want to do better and be better than what I am. I love you! And I miss you already 🤗❤.”

Television stars Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Aly Goni, Ruhanika Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande made Rohit’s birthday celebration more eventful for the couple. The businessman thanked his wife and others as he wrote,”Thanks baybeeee @anitahassanandani for such a fun bday!!! Thanks @karan9198 @ankzbhargava @lokhandeankita @alygoni @ruhaanikad … u guys are rockstars!”

See other pictures from the birthday celebrations of Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit’s lovey-dovey photos on their respective social media account entirely justifies their tag of one of the most endearing couples in Indian television industry.

