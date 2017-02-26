Anita Hassanandani’s party: Divyanka Tripathi to Rashami Desai, TV bahu’s modern avatar. See pics

Divyanka Tripathi and her ‘glamorous look’ at Anita Hassanandani party, is hitting headlines. Divyanka Tripathi and her ‘glamorous look’ at Anita Hassanandani party, is hitting headlines.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani launched a line of designer bags under the label TheBagTalk.com, with her husband Rohit Reddy. The bash, which she hosted at a plush Mumbai hotel on Friday night, saw several big names from the Indian television industry trooping in. The celebs were, no doubt, in their party best, and the inside pictures have left their fans gaga. Be it Anita’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi, or Rashami Desai who recently made her TV comeback with Dil Se Dil Tak, all decided to glam up the evening in looks that were in stark contrast with their onscreen avatars.

But Divyanka’s fans or better call them critics, who are used to seeing her draping 6 yards saree and heavy make-up, were in for a surprise when television’s Ishita came in a western attire, much unlike how we see her in the Ekta Kapoor show.

We have seen her Divyanka Tripathi in a very different look in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But at the party, she was seen in a modern avatar.

Well the absolutely stylist Anita, looked as glamorous as we see in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but with a little difference.

Krystle D’souza, is seen as Raina in TV show Brahmarakshas, but she looked all cool and sporty at the party.

Rashami Desai was also a part of the do. She is currently seen in show Dil Se Dil Tak, playing the perfect Indian bahu. But at the party, Rashami looked chic.

And remember Sasural Genda Phool actor Ragini Khanna? She also attended the bash.

Others seen at the party were, Karan Tacker, Ekta Kapoor, Prince Narula, newly weds Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, and Yuvika Chaudhary.

See a few pics from this party, hosted by Anita Hassanandani:

Among all the celebrities, it was mainly Divyanka Tripathi who stole the maximum attention.

