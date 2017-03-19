Anil Kapoor’s web series Oasis pilot episode out. But will we get to see him in it?

Anil Kapoor’s look in the new web series titled Oasis is out. Anil Kapoor’s look in the new web series titled Oasis is out.

Anil Kapoor recently took to Twitter to share something interesting. The actor, who was last seen in the 2015 film Welcome Back is looking forward to Mubarakan this year. But before the big screen, Anil is making an appearance on the digital platform with web series titled Oasis. The series broadcast by Amazon Video also stars Richard Madden, whom we saw playing the role of Robb Stark in the popular American series Game of Thrones.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of the Leader, and Richard plays a priest. The series is set in future, specifically when the earth is all about to collapse. It is based on the 2014 novel, The Book Of Strange Things (Yes, the same book that teaches aliens about Christianity).

So the pilot episode of this sci-fi is out and Anil Kapoor shared the poster of the series, and the link for the audience in the UK to watch its first episode. For now, the video is not available in India. Interestingly, though, Amazon is asking its viewers about which of its series should get picked up to be made into an entire season, and Oasis happens to be one of them. So far, its reception has been good.

Also read | Indian film industry works in chaotic way, says Anil Kapoor

The idea of religion in a different planet might sound astonishing, but the book had managed to entertain the readers. Some even called it ‘mesmerising.’

So, will we get to see Anil Kapoor in the series at all? Because, his character ‘Leader’, according to people who have seen the episode, has disappeared from this new planet. We will have to wait and see if the audience like the first episode of the series enough to want an entire season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd