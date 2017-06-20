Aneri Vajani aka Saanjh of Beyhadh falls prey to body shamers after posting photo in lingerie, see photo

Beyhadh actor, Aneri Vajani recently posted her picture in lingerie on her Instagram account. Beyhadh actor, Aneri Vajani recently posted her picture in lingerie on her Instagram account.

Bollywood and television actresses are always under pressure to look a certain way. And if they do not adhere to certain standards, they are body shamed and made fun of. After Nia Sharma, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the latest one to fall prey to the trolls is Beyhadh actor Aneri Vajani.

Aneri aka Saanjh of Beyhadh recently posted her photo in lingerie and captioned it, “When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!” The moment the photo went viral on social media, the actor got trolled for looking skinny and the trolls tagged her as ‘malnutritioned (sic)’. Some even commented on her choice of clothes and slut shamed the actor.

One of the trolls wrote, “All body types are good…. But by wearing oversized bra she is trying to be something else.. instead wear right size lingerie.. cz that will show true you… And if you are confident about your body you don’t need such outfit @vajanianeri.” The other commented, “Better u hv worn bikini than lingerie.. this is really looking b grade cheap. Your body is not even gud enuf to flaunt so cheaply. Yoga never promotes padded bra n malnourished body. I think u r anorexic not at all fit. @vajanianeri.”

Aneri got recognised on the small screen after her show, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where she played the titular character of Nisha and was appreciated for her role of a bold and an outspoken girl. Now, with such negativity prevailing around her picture, and several ugly comments flowing in on her photo, we await her reply to the haters.

