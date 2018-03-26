Happy Birthday Aneri Vajani: The girl who never ceases to surprise us

Aneri Vajani turned 24 today. Aneri Vajani turned 24 today.

Seldom do you find an actor, who is so real and full of life, even when the cameras are not rolling. All of just 24-year-old, Aneri Vajani is definitely one of them. The pretty actor has not only made her mark in the television industry but has also found love from all quarters for her affable and loving personality. While many people at her age are still confused of their career, she has been setting goals and achieving them like a boss. Today, as the girl celebrates her birthday, we tell you how and why, she has never ceased to surprise her audience with her performance and her life.

While she started with a supporting role in Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar, Aneri shone like a star in her first big outing Crazy Stupid Ishq. The youth-drama on Channel V had her play one of the four leads but she grabbed much limelight for her convincing performance and her style statements. Playing a fashionista Shanaya, Aneri presented varied shades in her character, and her chemistry with co-star Vishal Vashishtha was sizzling. While the petite Aneri would have looked a wrong choice, having a carefree attitude in real life, she dived deep into the role and let the world know what a talented actor she was. The show became quite popular and the young girl found stardom and fan following over night.

Having found a comfortable space, people were hoping to see her repeat her style icon character in her next show. But Aneri took a leap of faith when she signed Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. Star Plus riding high on its ‘Nayi Soch’ launched a youth show amid its saas-bahu sagas, and our birthday girl got the opportunity to play the titular role. Nisha was far different from the usual TV heroines and Aneri nailed her character. From playing a tomboy who doesn’t even think twice before climbing up a rock and beating offenders on road to being a loving family girl, who would lay her life for her close ones, Aneri showed various shades. The character not just made her a household name but also got her a lot of awards and recognition.

And then, our little young Aneri showed courage and grit when she signed Beyhadh. Taking up a role opposite the seasoned Jennifer Winget would give jitters to any actor but she showed a mature ease and stood equal to her in every frame. Playing Saanjh, the best friend of Kushal Tandon, who also loved him secretly, Aneri gave a power packed performance in the show. Be it playing a heartbroken friend rejected in love or a lawyer out to protect her bestie or even the girl, who takes up every challenge to fight for her and her family, she shone in every shade that the character demanded. While Beyhadh till date remains a ‘Maya’ show, Saanjh’s significant character will also be remembered forever. So there’s no iota of doubt when we say that the success of the show would have been incomplete without Aneri.

While she has left no chances to surprise her audience in her professional life, personally too, Aneri has shown a courage not many would have in the industry. From dealing with body shaming and trolls to a constant scrutiny over her love life, the actor has taken each one with confidence and put it all to rest. Aneri also showcased her diva side when she got herself a glamorous photo-shoot done. In real life, the Gujarati chokri is a fun loving girl, who enjoys spending time equally with her family and friends. She was really close to her grandfather, and post his demise, Aneri has been vocal about how that left a void in her life. Like any young girl of her age, Aneri enjoys life and her social media posts are a proof to the same.

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday, Aneri Vajani!

