Anas Rashid is in no mood to clarify despite being accused of sexism against would be-wife

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actor Anas Rashid is being criticised for one of his recent remarks about his prospective spouse, Hina. The actor in an interview with Hindustan Times said that he didn’t want to marry someone from the television industry, explaining, “I’m working in this industry; aur agar bahu bhi kaam karegi, toh ghar pe kaun rahega? (And if my wife also works here, who will be at home?) For my family, the fact that I’m working in this industry is enough,” The star is, obviously, being panned for sexism.

In the same interview, he also said this about Hina, “She works as an HR in the immigration sector. She is an independent girl and is modern too. It’s completely up to her if she wants to carry on in the same field once we are married. She has never seen Bombay and will take time to adjust. I will support her in whatever she decides.”

When indianexpress.com contacted Anas asking if he wished to respond to the criticism over his statement, he replied, “No. It’s fine…. I am cool.”

Despite this, there was another report in Bollywood Life which quoted Anas saying that Hina has decided to quit her job and learn how to cook. “Hina called me and said she plans to quit her job to learn cooking. We barely knew each other when our alliance was finalised. It is her choice to leave her job. I am a good cook so, she is scared (laughs out loud). She is worried that she has to adjust with me,” read his quote.

Anas seems unaffected by the entire controversy and is preparing for his wedding. Anas, who is having an arranged marriage, met Hina for the first time a few weeks ago. The couple is set to get engaged soon and will most probably tie the knot later this year.

