Anas Rashid regrets not being part of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

Actor Anas Rashid, who played Sooraj Rathi in popular TV show “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, regrets not being a part of its upcoming sequel “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”.

The Star Plus show will now focus on the next generation of the Rathi family — Sandhya Rathi (Deepika Singh) and Sooraj’s children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.

“I watched the promo of the second season and truly loved it. I saw Bhabho (Neelu Vaghela) on screen and felt like running to her and hugging her. The only thing I don’t like is that my Bhabho has aged considerably on screen,” Anas, who is currently enjoying his sabbatical in his home town Punjab, said in a statement.

“I only have regrets now of not being part of the show. They are like a family to me and I always look up to them as a family. My best wishes are with them but I have regrets of not being a part of it,” he added.

Anas said he will call up Neelu regarding the new show.

“I haven’t spoken to her about the promo yet, but I will speak to her. I had spoken to her when she went to Kerala for the promotions,” Anas said.

“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” fame actress Rhea Sharma will be seen as Kanak while actors Mayank Arora and Kabeer Kumar will play the roles of Ved and Vansh.

“Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji” will start from April 3.

