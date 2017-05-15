Anas Rashid joins Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Look who’s back from the dead!

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid recently got engaged to Hina Iqbal. Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid recently got engaged to Hina Iqbal.

It’s going to be a treat for the loyal fans of Diya Aur Baati Hum as its Sooraj aka Anas Rashid is returning for the show’s sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Diya Aur Baati Hum ended with Sooraj and Sandhya’s death and the story of the sequel moves forward from there.

Except Bhabho, played by Neelu Vaghela, no other character from the original show was retained in the sequel. But now, Anas will be the second actor from Diya Aur Baat Hum team to join the new team. Thrilled about his comeback, the actor told indianexpress.com, “I wasn’t expecting this call but I used to feel that the show is incomplete without Sooraj and Sandhya. I am very excited. It’s like coming back home.”

Anas revealed his role will be seen in flashback. “I will start shooting for the show day after tomorrow. There’s an understanding between the producers and me that how we want the character of Sooraj to be seen. It will be shown in a beautiful way, maybe in Bhabho or Sooraj’s daughter’s dream. Let’s see…”

This will mark Anas’ comeback to the small screen. His last outing was Diya Aur Baati Hum, which aired its final episode in September 2016. And while fans kept wondering about his future work plans, Anas gave them a surprise by announcing he was getting married soon. The actor got engaged last month to Hina, who works in the immigration sector. Theirs is an arranged alliance. “This shooting will not delay my marriage plans. The wedding is fixed for this winter and it will go as per the plan. The date is yet to be locked,” Anas said.

The couple will probably tie the knot by the end of the year.

