Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid gets engaged to Hina and they look made-for-each other. See pics

Anas Rashid is set to tie the knot with Hina Iqbal. Anas Rashid is set to tie the knot with Hina Iqbal.

Anas Rashid, who was last seen playing Suraj in popular TV show Diya Aur Bati Hum, has got engaged to Hina Iqbal. Ever since the actor announced about going for an arranged marriage, his fans were waiting quite patiently to dig into the news of his engagement and other ceremonies. Anas has finally given them reason to be happy and celebrate. He exchanged rings with Hina on Sunday, and the pictures of the special day have been floating on his fan pages. Seeing Hina, his followers cannot go quite about how sweet the bride and groom-to-be look together. In fact, Anas, on his Instagram account shared a glimpse of his engagement ring too.

Also read | Anas Rashid shares details about his wedding: Wanted to marry a girl of my mother’s choice

The 38-year-old actor told indianexpress.com, “The engagement took place on Sunday in my hometown only. It was lovely… Everyone had been saying we weren’t told about you getting married, so, we thought this would be a formal get together where we will exchange rings. Marriage should hopefully happen later this year. I am still in my hometown. I needed this break from work. But I will get started once I come back to Mumbai.”

Anas was very clear about the fact that he wanted to get married to someone of his mother’s choice. The actor had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I always wanted to marry a simple girl and Hina is exactly that. I had left the responsibility of choosing my life partner to my mother because no one knows me better than her.”

When asked why he did not choose to marry someone from the industry, the actor clearly stated that he wasn’t looking for a wife who would want to work post-marriage as he wants someone to look after his family. However, this comment did not go down well with many, who tagged him as sexist. But Anas remained unbothered.

Also read | Anas Rashid is in no mood to clarify despite being accused of sexism

His to-be-wife Hina is 24 and works with the immigration sector. However, Anas revealed that she has left her job to learn cooking, and soon will be shifting to Mumbai. The wedding dates have not been revealed as yet but Anas says he would get married by end of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd