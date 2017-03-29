Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid shares details about his wedding: Wanted to marry a girl of my mother’s choice

Anas Rashid, who was last seen playing Sooraj in DIya Aur Baati Hum, has opted for an arranged marriage. Anas Rashid, who was last seen playing Sooraj in DIya Aur Baati Hum, has opted for an arranged marriage.

Small screen’s ideal son, Anas Rashid aka Sooraj of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has broken many hearts by announcing that he is set to tie the knot. The actor is getting married to Hina, who works in the Immigration sector. In an interview to indianexpress.com, the actor has shared details about his would be-bride and expressed excitement about the new phase in his life.

“The talks about my marriage had been going in the family for past few years. Now that I am professionally well settled, I think it’s the right time to tie the knot. I always wanted to marry a simple girl and Hina is exactly that. I had left the responsibility of choosing my life partner to my mother because no one knows me better than her,” Anas said.

The actor revealed that he had so much faith in his mother’s choice that he saw Hina’s picture only after she approved of her. “People might think I am backward, especially for an actor, but I know she knows my best. I am very happy.”

It has just been a week since the couple has started talking and Anas is enjoying the process of knowing his future partner. “I have told everyone that now I need time with Hina. I want to know her and want her to know me, my industry. So, let’s see when we decide on the date. Hopefully, the marriage will happen this year.”

Anas also revealed that Hina was a huge fan of him during his Diya Aur Baati Hum days. “Her whole family loved Sooraj. So, that’s good,” the actor laughed.

Not just his real family, even his colleagues have congratulated him. Sana said, “Bhabho and Sumeet sir have already called. Sumeet sir, in fact, joked that by going for an arranged marriage, I have proved to be Sooraj in real life as well!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd