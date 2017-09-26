Before 2.0, Amy Jackson to show her super powers as Saturn Girl in Supergirl

Amy Jackson to play Saturn Girl in Supergirl series. Amy Jackson to play Saturn Girl in Supergirl series.

Amy Jackson has been making news for being the leading lady of 2018’s biggest film 2.0, starring superstar Rajinkanth and Akshay Kumar. But before we see her on screen with the stellar actors, Amy has revealed why she has been spending most of her time in Canada. The actor has signed up to play the character of Saturn Girl in superhero television series Supergirl.

The official Twitter handle of the series announced that Amy will be a part of the show’s third season, which is going to air from October 9. It wrote, “@iamAmyJackson joins Supergirl as Saturn Girl! The new season returns October 9 on The CW.” Amy too took to her Twitter account and announced the news. She wrote, “FINALLY! So now you know what I’ve been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks 😛 #SuperGirl new recruit #SaturnGirl”

“Saturn Girl, aka Imra Ardeen, is a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats,” Deadline reported.

This project will mark the American debut for the British-born Bollywood actor, who has appeared in many Hindi films after making it big as a model.

