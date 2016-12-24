Amrapali Gupta, Yash Sinha’s ‘special’ Christmas with son

Amrapali Gupta, who welcomed her son Kabir with Yash Sinha earlier this year, got a Christmas surprise from her husband. Amrapali Gupta, who welcomed her son Kabir with Yash Sinha earlier this year, got a Christmas surprise from her husband.

Amrapali Gupta, who welcomed her son Kabir with Yash Sinha earlier this year, got a Christmas surprise from her husband. He made the festive season “special” for them by decorating their house.

The couple welcomed Kabir in March, and it’s his first Christmas.

“Amrapali and Kabir have made my life special by entering to my world. I always want to bring love and blessings for them in every possible way I could. This is the first Christmas for my son, so I am trying to make it special for him. We have already started celebrating the festival and will continue till the year end,” Yash said in a statement.

Amrapali, best known for her roles in shows like “Khushiyan”, “Teen Bahuraaniyaan” and “Qubool Hai”, said: “Yash surprised us by decorating the house with Christmas stationery. He also made the Christmas cake himself.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“He did all this when I went to visit my friend’s house with Kabir and when we returned we were really surprised. I am really one of the luckiest wife to have Yash as my husband.”

Yash and Amrapali, who got married in 2012, were seen together in “Nach Baliye 6”.