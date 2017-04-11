Amitabh Bachchan urges people to support sexual assault victims 

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in a video by Star Plus. Amitabh Bachchan to feature in a video by Star Plus.

In an innovative way to raise awareness about the aftermath of sexual harassment, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be featuring in a promo urging people to support the victim. In a public service awareness initiative by Star Plus, Bachchan will urge families, authority figures and citizens to reflect upon the need to break the tolerance towards how victims of sexual assault are treated.

This campaign is an extension of a show “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka” which is already on air on Star Plus. “The idea that a woman loses her dignity if she is sexually assaulted is instilled strongly in our cultural mindset. The shame should be on the perpetrators instead of the victim.

“We need to foster a safe, secure and supportive environment where victims can seek refuge especially from those who they turn to for protection like authority figures, family and society,” Bachchan said in a statement.

“There is a strong need to step forward and talk about this through stories which can trigger this change in mindset of the people,” he added. The campaign advocates that society needs to place the guilt rightfully with the perpetrators by putting them on trial instead of shaming the victims.

The show “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?” is an official adaptation of the acclaimed international Turkish series called “Fatmagul” which has been remade with an Indian cultural backdrop. “The story is not just about Amala but representative of every woman who lives in fear, measuring her every move to keep herself safe thereby giving power to the perpetrator to dictate her life on his terms,” Narayan Sundararaman, General Manager-Star Plus said.

