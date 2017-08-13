Amitabh Bachchan’s sneak peek into Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has got us excited, see photo

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC and we are loving it. Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC and we are loving it.

Fans are waiting with baited breath for September as the ninth season of Indian television’s most popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is making a comeback after three years with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The 74-year-old actor who recently began shooting for KBC, took to Twitter to post a new picture from the sets and wrote, “T0 2514 – Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well ..”

While the overall format of the show will remain the same this season, the makers have made sure to add a lot of new elements and technology is supposedly playing a big role this time. Earlier, a source informed indianexpress.com that this season the phone a friend lifeline will see a new twist. This season, contestants will rather be video calling their friends instead of placing a normal phone call. It would also be an added bonus for those friends who get excited hearing Amitabh’s voice for they will now be able to speak to him f

+ace to face.

The source also added, “Also this season, the expert advice has been done away with and a new lifeline jodidaar (partner) will be included. The contestants will get a chance to get any of their trusted friends to accompany them on the show. The partner will be seated in the audience and can help the contestant once during the course of the show.”

T 2514 – Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well ..🌹🌷🌺 pic.twitter.com/o4yeSQRgyG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 12, 2017

This season is also said to be pacier, with more questions being bombarded at the contestants in an hour. It would also be faster in terms of time given to the contestant to answer. The season will be aired only for six weeks (30 episodes).

The source also mentioned, “After managing to cross the one crore mark, the contestant will be given an option to try and win seven crores with a jackpot question. If they choose to go ahead, they would be stripped of their lifelines, and it would be mandatory for them to answer the question. It would be a risky move, for if they give a wrong answer, their prize money would drop down to a certain level.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd