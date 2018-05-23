Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. Here’s how you can be on the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan hosted TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s registration for the tenth season will begin from June 6. Amitabh Bachchan hosted TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s registration for the tenth season will begin from June 6.

After impressing the masses with his impressive heartwarming act in 102 Not Out, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be back in action. The megastar is all set to make his grand return to television with another exciting season of the most loved game show – Kaun Banega Crorepati. The registration for the tenth season of KBC will begin from June 6 and the show will launch sometime in August. Once again, it will be a short season of about six weeks (30 episodes).

An adaptation of American show Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the show was launched in 2000. While Shah Rukh Khan was brought in to host KBC 3, Amitabh has been the face of the show throughout. After a three-year hiatus, the ninth season was launched last year and it turned out to be one of the most popular ones, and it reigned the BARC list for weeks. The channel and makers want to continue the legacy and want to create the same or even better success with KBC 10.

For all those who are ready to mug up general knowledge books to grab a chance to sit on the ‘hot seat’, here’s what you need to do. Starting June 6, Amitabh Bachchan would ask a question every night at 8:30 pm. This will be the first stage for people to register themselves for the game show. The mode of registration would be answering the given questions correctly through SMS, IVRS and through Sony LIV. To get more people to register themselves, the channel will keep the process open till 20 June. The ones with maximum right answers would be then called in for an audition.

Amitabh Bachchan in one of the stills from Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan in one of the stills from Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Talking about KBC 10, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV in a statement mentioned, “It is exciting to bring in the 10th edition of India’s favorite game show with its iconic host – Amitabh Bachchan. Last year the registration window was for seven days and the total registration was 19.8 million. We are sure with a 14 days window and last year’s stupendous success, we will be able to create new benchmark in registration numbers.”

While sticking to the original format, the last season had implemented some changes. Be it phone-a-friend becoming video-a-friend, or getting a ‘jodidar’ along with you to help you in the course of the game and the play along option, the creators of the show had made the show faster and pacier to give the audience a more thrilling experience. This time too, the show will implement few changes, but for now, be ready to hear the baritone of Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants, ‘Lock Kiya Jaye?’

Last year, at the show’s launch producer Siddharth Basu, had exclusively spoken to indianexpress.com about KBC and Amitabh’s association. “Personally, I think Amitabh Bachchan is in the league of one when it comes to the show. His eloquence, articulation, gravitas is imprinted in the audience mind. He has a unique mix of a high culture with a common touch, and his language and empathy play out beautifully for the show. All said, we have the show successfully running in seven other languages with different hosts. It’s the format and the platform that has worked for years. So in a sense, KBC is host agnostic but I think Amitabh Bachchan is the force multiplier of the show.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd