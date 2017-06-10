Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati registrations to begin from June 17, audiences are already celebrating. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan is coming back as your host and dost. Amitabh Bachchan is coming back as your host and dost.

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has become the magic wand for commoners who want to make their dreams come true. Now, as the show is making a comeback on the television with its ninth season, before the audience, it is the star himself who is celebrating and ecstatic about the development. Big B took to Twitter to announce the news of his show coming back on television and now, the actor has declared the dates for registrations, which are scheduled to begin from June 17 this year.

The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, “baaadduuummbaaa .. KBC is back .. jawab dene ka samay aa gaya” along with a video clip that was posted on his fan page. In the video, we can see people celebrating the comeback of the show in a wedding in which they are dancing to the tunes of the background score of the show. Well, this clearly states the kind of excitement the show has already spurred across the nation.

Earlier in his blog, the actor recalled his experience of being the host for India’s adaptation of international reality franchise, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’. He wrote, “KBC .. the winner from its beginnings .. to me at least .. to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire .. with hope and will .. with the dream of its true coming .. and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers .. who by the time it ends become your dearest friends.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet:

T 2451 – KBC is back .. !!! BAADDUUUMMBAAAAA ! pic.twitter.com/LECpPweqyJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 10, 2017

#KaunBanegaCrorepati Season 9 promo is out, registration start from 17th June 9 PM IST. pic.twitter.com/MpuU0o8QYV — Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) June 10, 2017

The Sarkar actor also conveyed his regards to those who would be taking their chances to make their dreams a reality on the ninth season of the show. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is working on Thugs of Hindostan also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

